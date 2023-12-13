Ford NZ drops Mustang Mach-E price: no Discount in 2024, so here's a discount

David Linklater

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Discounts right across the Mach-E range, effective January 1.

Discounts right across the Mach-E range, effective January 1.

With the impending removal of the Clean Car Discount by the incoming Government, Ford New Zealand has dropped the price of its Mustang Mach-E by $5000, effective January 1 2024.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
Top Mustang Mach-E GT gets an even bigger $8k price drop.

That means the entry Mach-E RWD, the only model current eligible for the full $7015 Clean Car Discount, will go from $79,990 to $74,990. It's still cheaper to buy now of course, providing the Discount can be secured, for a real-world price of $72,795.

The AWD gets the same $5k price drop (now $104,990), while the flagship Mach-E GT gets an $8k reduction, to $116,990.

"As the EV has continued to evolve, we're very happy to be able to respond and offer the Mach-E at an even better price point," says Ford NZ managing director Simon Rutherford, "offering our customers greater value for this great to drive EV."

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.