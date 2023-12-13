Ford NZ drops Mustang Mach-E price: no Discount in 2024, so here's a discount

With the impending removal of the Clean Car Discount by the incoming Government, Ford New Zealand has dropped the price of its Mustang Mach-E by $5000, effective January 1 2024.

Top Mustang Mach-E GT gets an even bigger $8k price drop.

That means the entry Mach-E RWD, the only model current eligible for the full $7015 Clean Car Discount, will go from $79,990 to $74,990. It's still cheaper to buy now of course, providing the Discount can be secured, for a real-world price of $72,795.

The AWD gets the same $5k price drop (now $104,990), while the flagship Mach-E GT gets an $8k reduction, to $116,990.

"As the EV has continued to evolve, we're very happy to be able to respond and offer the Mach-E at an even better price point," says Ford NZ managing director Simon Rutherford, "offering our customers greater value for this great to drive EV."