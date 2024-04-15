Ford NZ confirms next-gen Mustang GT Convertible

Ford New Zealand has announced that orders are now open for the eagerly awaited seventh-generation Mustang GT Convertible.

This latest iteration joins the 2024 Mustang family, which already includes the GT Fastback and the highly sought-after Dark Horse edition.

Ford Mustang GT Convertible, GT Fastback and Dark Horse.

A leap in performance and design

The Ford Mustang GT Convertible is powered by the venerable 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford claims this setup will provide the most naturally aspirated horsepower yet for a Mustang GT - 358kW, to be exact.

The engine is enhanced with a dual air intake box and dual-throttle body system aimed at increasing airflow and reducing induction loss.

Internally, the vehicle boasts a digital cockpit inspired by fighter jets, featuring two large customisable digital displays.

The integration of Ford Power-Up software updates suggests an evolving tech experience that could adapt to new improvements over time.

Pricing and expected delivery

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible is available for orders starting at $99,990 RRP. Prospective owners can place their orders through local Ford dealers or via Ford New Zealand's official website,

Customers placing orders now can expect deliveries to begin in early 2025, following the earlier arrivals of the GT Fastback and Dark Horse models.

The first unit of the seventh-generation Mustang GT Convertible will be previewed at the 2024 ITM Taupō Super400 event from April 19-21. This will provide attendees with an early glimpse of the new model.