Ford is upping the ante in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its Mustang Mach-E GT equipped with the Bronze Appearance Package.

This latest iteration of the high-performance electric SUV brings a unique blend of upgraded power and aesthetics, marking another leap for an already spirited vehicle.

Bronze allure

The newly introduced Bronze Appearance Package adds 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminium wheels, adding a touch of elegance to the Mustang Mach-E GT.

The package also includes eye-catching Mustang 'Mach-E 4X' door badges and a rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze, blending harmoniously with the vehicle's overall look.

Complementing this striking exterior are three available body colours: Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and the new Eruption Green.

Fastest ever Mustang Mach-E

However, the real thrill of this new version lies beneath its exterior.

Ford has teased an optional performance upgrade that promises to deliver the fastest 0-100km/h time of any Mustang Mach-E ever.

While the specifics are yet unclear, expectations are high, given that the current fastest Mach-E GT offers 358kW and 890Nm of torque.

Enhanced features

The latest Mach-E GT also builds on its predecessor's success with new standard features like the MagneRide damping system, which ensures optimal handling performance.

Additionally, the model sports 385mm front rotors with red-painted Brembo-branded front brake callipers and Ford Performance front seats with a 10-way power driver seat, all contributing to a more dynamic and comfortable driving experience.

Pricing and availability

Ford has announced that online customer orders for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E will open later this year.

In the US, the Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with the extended range and the Bronze Appearance Package will start at US$60,990 (around NZ$100k).

There's no word yet on whether this bronzed-out electric performance SUV will reach local shores, but you'll be the first to know if Ford New Zealand decides to bring it here.

That said, the current-spec Mustang Mach-E GT AWD is still available in the country, carrying a $116,990 price tag with the extended range 98.7kWh battery pack.