Ford has been on a Mustang barrage lately. After garnering generally positive reviews from early press reviews and launching with a veritable selection of race-ready versions, the all-new Mustang arrives in its latest form: Dark Horse R.

This model comes with several changes over the standard Dark Horse. The exterior, of course, boasts the latest Ford Performance livery first seen on the Mustang GT3 and SuperVan 4.2. It also gets a Borla racing exhaust and 19-inch wheels shod in bespoke Michelin racing tyres.

Stepping inside, Dark Horse R features a heavily updated cabin, adding a removable steering wheel, Recaro racing seats, a Spacro harness, and a roll cage. There are no fancy screens here.

Under the hood, Dark Horse R packs a six-speed manual paired with the standard 5.0-litre Coyote V8, albeit retuned to deliver 373 kW. Plus, it gets new oil and transmission coolers and a race suspension with Multimatic DSSV dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars, and front camber plates. It even has a built-in fire suppression system - which may or may not inspire confidence, depending on how you look at it.

Multimatic will handle sales and servicing for the Mustang Dark Horse R, with prices starting at $145,000 USD or around $234,000. The performance muscle car will also be eligible for the new Mustang Challenge, a single-make race series that will be sanctioned by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). It will feature over 10 events across six different race tracks.