Flawless JDM Honda S2000 commands exorbitant price tag

A 1999 Honda S2000 with a mere 1200km on the clock has recently been listed for sale in the United States for a staggering US$120,000 (~NZ$200k).

This highly sought-after Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) example, finished in a vibrant yellow with a black interior, is being offered by Vistec R Imports in Stamford, Connecticut.

Low mileage, high price

The Honda S2000, renowned for its exceptional engineering, reliability and playful driving dynamics, is a highly sought-after model among enthusiasts. This particular car, with its remarkably low mileage and right-hand-drive configuration, is a rare find.

Its 2.0-litre engine is expected to deliver around 184kW and 208Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Weighing in at just 1260 kg, the S2000 promises a unique driving experience.

Is it worth it?

The asking price of about NZ$200k places this S2000 in the same league as a brand-new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, which starts at just over $190k in New Zealand.

While the price may seem absurd, the seller might not be far off the mark. Recent sales data indicates that low-mileage S2000s, especially the highly desirable CR trim, have fetched six-figure sums.

This 1999 JDM Honda S2000, with its pristine condition and remarkably low mileage, represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts. Whether the market will bear such a high price remains to be seen, but there's no denying the allure of this iconic Japanese sports car. For the right buyer, this S2000 might just be worth every penny.