Flawless JDM Honda S2000 commands exorbitant price tag

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Would you shell out $200k for this Honda S2000?

Would you shell out $200k for this Honda S2000?

A 1999 Honda S2000 with a mere 1200km on the clock has recently been listed for sale in the United States for a staggering US$120,000 (~NZ$200k).

This highly sought-after Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) example, finished in a vibrant yellow with a black interior, is being offered by Vistec R Imports in Stamford, Connecticut.

Low mileage, high price

Honda S2000 New Zealand

The Honda S2000, renowned for its exceptional engineering, reliability and playful driving dynamics, is a highly sought-after model among enthusiasts. This particular car, with its remarkably low mileage and right-hand-drive configuration, is a rare find.

Its 2.0-litre engine is expected to deliver around 184kW and 208Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Weighing in at just 1260 kg, the S2000 promises a unique driving experience.

Is it worth it?

Honda S2000 New Zealand

The asking price of about NZ$200k places this S2000 in the same league as a brand-new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, which starts at just over $190k in New Zealand.

While the price may seem absurd, the seller might not be far off the mark. Recent sales data indicates that low-mileage S2000s, especially the highly desirable CR trim, have fetched six-figure sums.

Honda S2000 New Zealand

This 1999 JDM Honda S2000, with its pristine condition and remarkably low mileage, represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts. Whether the market will bear such a high price remains to be seen, but there's no denying the allure of this iconic Japanese sports car. For the right buyer, this S2000 might just be worth every penny.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.