First look: new Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen may be keeping the lid on the official launch of the Mk8.5 Golf until later this month, but they've inadvertently given us a sneak peek through a set of 'official' spy shots. Captured in high definition, the images reveal the facelifted hatchback sporting a new infotainment system and subtle exterior changes, hinting at how VW plans to send off the final combustion-engined Golf with a bang.

Interior revolution

The most striking update lies inside. The Mk8.5 ditches the current model's cramped, embedded infotainment system in favour of a larger tablet-style display akin to the ID.7 and ID.4. This move addresses widespread criticism of the Mk8's awkward interface and blind heater controls. Finally, physical buttons return to the steering wheel, replacing the much-maligned touch-sensitive controls that plagued the current iteration.

Exterior evolution

Outside, the Mk8.5 plays it safe with typical VW restraint. New lights and bumpers are the mainstays, with the front bumper sporting quirky "hockey stick" elements that give the Golf a hint of a crustacean vibe. The rear spoiler mirrors the Euro-market Clubsport, while the optional 19-inch Estoril rims add a touch of sportiness.

Farewell to the stick, hello to more power (maybe)

Sadly, the manual transmission is no more. Axed in Europe and unavailable in North America and elsewhere after 2024, the stick shift's absence marks a bittersweet farewell for driving purists. Powertrain details remain under wraps, but the GTI is likely to retain its 2.0-litre turbo-four, potentially receiving a bump from its current 177kW to match the 194kW of the 2.0-litre Tiguan.

While the Mk8.5's exterior changes might not set hearts racing, the interior overhaul promises a welcome return to usability and driver engagement. With its updated tech and subtle tweaks, the final ICE-powered Golf looks set to leave a lasting impression before the all-electric future takes over.

The leaked spy shots aren't the only exciting news surrounding the Mk8.5 Golf. At CES 2024, Volkswagen unveiled its groundbreaking integration of ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, into the car's infotainment system. This cutting-edge tech will be rolled out in select VW models later this year, including the updated Golf.