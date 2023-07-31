Brace yourselves, Lamborghini fans: the company's first all-electric vehicle (EV) is officially arriving in 2028. The electrified 2+2 grand tourer comes after much consideration from Lamborghini, with the backdrop of the European Union's (EU) mandate to ban emissions-generating vehicles by 2035.

At the start of 2022, Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann described its first battery-electric model as a 2+2 or four-seater SUV with notable ground clearance. With the yet-unnamed grand tourer now confirmed, Lamborghini is set to return to a familiar body style it hasn't touched in decades.

Why Lamborghini is going with a grand tourer instead of a straight-up supercar boils down to something still clouding EVs today: battery efficiency and performance.

But while the company doesn't believe current battery technology suits its vision of an electrified supercar, a "user-oriented" vehicle like the grand tourer fits the landscape almost too well.

Lamborghini's bestselling model, Urus, has proven that buyers will shell out for a road-focused SUV that puts performance below sheer user experience.

Producing this EV first also gives Lamborghini time to wait until battery technology matures to its satisfaction. While EVs are now nearly ubiquitous worldwide, they have yet to reach true parity with combustion engines in usage and adoption.