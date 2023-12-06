First GTA VI trailer promises bright new era for fictional cars

Following yesterday's surprise release of the first GTA VI trailer, the anticipation for the latest chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series has reached a fever pitch - especially among car enthusiast gamers.

The minute-and-a-half trailer marks a significant development in the franchise​​. The game is set for release in 2025, making it the longest wait between GTA instalments since GTA V's launch in 2013.

A thrilling return to Vice City

The game's setting, Vice City, a vibrant reimagining of Miami, was last featured in 2002's GTA: Vice City. This time, however, the game adopts a contemporary setting, moving away from the beloved 1986 backdrop of its predecessor​​. The trailer further hints at expansive exploration opportunities, with environments reminiscent of Florida's Everglades and South Beach, adding new dimensions to the game's world.

New protagonists

A groundbreaking aspect of GTA VI is its introduction of the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, starting the game in a prison escape scenario. This narrative development, combined with a Bonnie and Clyde-style storyline, suggests a more intimate and complex plot than previous entries in the franchise.

Next-gen graphics

Technologically, the gap between GTA V and GTA VI translates into a substantial leap in visual quality. The detailed depiction of Vice City includes meticulously crafted outdoor and indoor locations, and the character models show an impressive level of detail. The game promises a variety of transportation modes, but it's the new car roster that has attracted the most attention from old and new GTA fans.

Will GTA VI feature the best fictional cars ever seen in a video game?

GTA VI is expected to launch with at least 300 vehicles, surpassing previous titles. For context, GTA V had 251 models at launch, later expanding to over 675 with additional content.

GTA car designs often mirror real-life brands. For instance, the in-game Karin brand takes significant inspiration from Toyota and Lexus, while the Ubermacht marque represents luxury models akin to BMW. Other vehicles in the game take after models from brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Ford.

The developers deliberately avoid using real car brands to maintain their artistic vision. This allows creative freedom in designing vehicles that fit the game's fictional world while still drawing inspiration from real-life models. Notable examples include the Pegassi Tezeract, inspired by hypercars; the Annis S80 RR, drawing from the Mercedes-Benz C11 Group R race car; and the Lampartidi Tigon, influenced by the De Tomaso P72​.

Leaked footage from September 2022 confirmed several new vehicles for GTA VI, marking their debut in the series. These include interpretations of modern and vintage cars like the early '90s Buick Skylark, 1971 Buick Estate, Cadillac Deville D'Elegance, Ford Explorer, 90s Chevrolet Caprice, and Chevrolet Tahoe.​​

Some iconic vehicles are almost certain to return, given their staple status in the GTA universe. These may include the Banshee, Cheetah, Infernus, and Rhino Tank, among others.

With its blend of cutting-edge graphics, exhilarating world design, and celebrated past, GTA IV certainly has all the makings of another blockbuster game. We just hope the vehicles bring a new level of immersion and enjoyment for gearheads and video game fans everywhere.