First-ever Scout electric SUV to be revealed this year

Scout Motors, the electric off-road brand backed by Volkswagen, has stirred the dust with a cryptic teaser video hinting at a major reveal later this year. While production for this first model doesn't kick off until 2026, this glimpse into their vision offers tantalising clues about the rugged electric vehicles (EVs) poised to conquer the wilderness.

The 82-second video, titled 'There is a Scout in All of Us', delves into the brand's ethos, portraying Scouts as those who "shun comfortable, ignore uncertainty, laugh at difficult". It's a powerful message that connects with the spirit of exploration and pushing boundaries, while subtly echoing the heritage of the International Harvester Scout, a beloved off-roader from the 1960s to 1980s.

But the real thrill lies in the closing seconds. The screen fades to black, revealing the words "revealing summer 2024". While Scout remains tight-lipped about the specifics, we'll likely get a closer look at its debut vehicles.

So far, sketches have showcased a boxy SUV and its pickup sibling, both envisioned as rivals to the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. To tackle demanding terrain with confidence, Scout has enlisted the expertise of Magna, the engineering force behind the legendary Mercedes G-Class.

However, these aren't just beefed-up SUVs - they're pioneers paving the way for more sustainable off-roaders. Scout is committed to all-electric powertrains, ditching the car-based MEB platform for a bespoke one tailored for the rigours of the trail. This dedication to purpose-built performance bodes well for those seeking capable companions for their off-grid escapades.

But the whispers of history don't end there. Inspired by its namesake, Scout has been busy securing trademarks for names like Scout 80, 800, II, Terra, and Traveler – all monikers worn by the original SUV. Even more intriguing are trademarks for Aristocraft, Baler, Forma, and a slew of others. Are these hints at future models or simply preserving heritage? Only time will tell.

One thing's for sure: the Scout adventure is just beginning. Their South Carolina factory, currently under construction, will come roaring to life in 2026, ready to churn out these electric beasts. This year's reveal promises to be a landmark moment, offering a taste of the future where sustainable thrills meet rugged motoring.