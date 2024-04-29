First-ever Lotus F1 car set for auction next month

On May 10, the Bonhams auction in Monaco will feature a truly remarkable lot - the first-ever Lotus Formula One car, a cornerstone in the legendary racing history of Lotus.

This historic vehicle launched Lotus into Formula One dominance, driven by none other than iconic British race car driver Graham Hill.

Expected to fetch between €290,000 and €390,000 (around $NZ520,000 to NZ$700,000), this piece of automotive heritage marks a significant era in motorsport history.

Legacy of Lotus and Graham Hill

The classic car, known as the Type 12, was the brainchild of Colin Chapman, the visionary behind Lotus' success.

Chapman's designs led Lotus to secure seven Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Championships.

The Type 12, which raced eight times from 1957 to 1959 in both Formula One and Formula Two categories, showcases the dual-capacity racing that was possible under the rules of that era.

Notably, it was also Graham Hill's first-ever F1 drive, laying the groundwork for his illustrious career.

Before the split

The story of Lotus F1 teams involves intricate twists, with the original Team Lotus eventually splitting into two factions.

However, the car offered at the Bonhams auction hails from before the division, representing the authentic legacy of the Lotus racing dynasty.

The original Team Lotus, active from the 1950s through the 1990s, amassed an impressive total of 74 wins, a testament to its dominance in the world of motorsport.

A journey through time

After its competitive tenure with Team Lotus, the Type 12 changed hands several times, participating in various racing events and remaining in remarkably good condition.

It eventually made its way to an Australian collector who undertook a complete restoration to bring the car back to running condition.

Today, it stands not only as a collector's item but also as a symbol of the innovative spirit that characterised Lotus' early days in F1.

As modern F1 continues to evolve with cutting-edge technology and design, the auction of this Lotus Type 12 serves as a vivid reminder of the sport's rich history and the enduring legacy of its pioneers.

This auction in Monaco, not far from where the car made its debut, is a genuine celebration of motorsport heritage.