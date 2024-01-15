First-ever 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse up for grabs at auction

Ford and American vehicle auction house Barrett-Jackson have teamed up again for a good cause, this time auctioning off the very first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, with all proceeds benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

This isn't just any Mustang Dark Horse; VIN 001 boasts a color-shifting Blue Ember Metallic exterior with a contrasting black roof and Notorious Blue brake callipers, thanks to the included Appearance package.

Deep indigo delight awaits inside

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a Deep Indigo interior featuring black Recaro seats with eye-catching blue accents.

Modern tech keeps up, with a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment system keeping you informed and entertained.

Performance to match the pedigree

Under the hood, a reworked fourth-generation 5.0-litre Coyote V8 roars to life, pumping out an impressive 373 kW and 566 N of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission with a transmission oil cooler also ensures a smooth and exhilarating driving experience.

Handling package sharpens the drive

The Handling package comes standard on this special Mustang, bringing a retuned suspension, magnetic dampers, and 19-inch dark-finished wheels for superior grip and agility.

Front tow hooks and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap complete the aggressive look and add a touch of function.

Bidding for a cure

This one-of-a-kind Mustang will cross the auction block on January 27th, with 100% of the hammer price going directly to the JDRF, a cause close to Ford's heart.

As the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, the JDRF's mission is to prevent, treat, and eventually cure this chronic disease.

There's no official auction estimate, but another auction in Arizona last year saw the first 2024 Mustang GT fetch US$490,000 (NZ$785k) with additional donations bringing the total raised for the JDRF to a staggering US$565,000 (NZ$905k).

With its unique combination of performance, exclusivity, and a good cause, this 2024 Mustang Dark Horse is sure to attract serious bids and make a significant contribution to the fight against type 1 diabetes.

Will you be the one to take home the first-ever Mustang Dark Horse and help make a difference for millions living with this chronic disease?