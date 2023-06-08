Finnish millionaire fined $212,000 for speeding

A Finnish millionaire has been handed a massive €121,00 ($212,000) fine for going 30km/h over the speed limit.

Anders Wiklof, 76, was caught travelling 82km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the scenic Aaland Islands, where the businessmen lives.

“I really regret the matter,” he told local newspaper Nya Aland.

“I had just started to slow down, but I guess it wasn’t going fast enough and that’s how it went.”

Wiklof also lost his license for 10 days.

This isn’t Wiklof’s first brush with the law and he paid a €95,000 fine in 2013 and a €63,680 fine in 2018, the Independent reported.

Finland links fines to the offender’s daily disposable income.

Wiklof’s company, Wiklof Holding, is valued at more than $10 million.