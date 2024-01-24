Final ICE VW Golf: Mk8.5 debuts with more power and new look

The Volkswagen Golf, an iconic small family car, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a significant development: the launch of its last combustion-powered lineup.

It's a pivotal transition for the Golf, which will go fully electric with its Mk9 iteration, including the GTI model. So, let's delve into the details of the Mk8.5 Golf, its final ICE model.

Revamped powertrains

VW Golf eHybrid

VW has made substantial updates to the Golf's powertrain options. The range begins with two mild-hybrid 1.5-litre engines, producing 85kW and 110kW, respectively.

These engines are paired with a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG), and a six-speed manual variant is available sans the mild-hybrid technology.

The highlight is the significantly improved PHEV models. The eHybrid and GTE variants now offer a remarkable EV driving range boost, jumping from 61km to 100km. The GTE's power has also increased to 197kW, providing a sportier driving experience.

VW Golf GTE

Diesel remains a part of the lineup, with two variants available. The GTI, a favourite among enthusiasts, sees a power increase from 180kW to 195kW, although it now exclusively comes with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The lineup will later expand to include the GTI Clubsport, Golf R, and a Golf R wagon for Europe. For those seeking all-wheel drive, the 4Motion 2.0 TSI will be an option, offering an increased output of 201 hp.

VW Golf GTI

It's worth noting that in New Zealand, the outgoing Mk8 model comes with the petrol-powered turbo inline-4, delivering 110kW with an 8-speed automatic. The Mk8 GTI is also still available locally.

Design tweaks

VW Golf eHybrid

While the Mk8.5 Golf is fundamentally a facelift of the Mk8, it boasts subtle yet notable design changes.

The front lamp units and air intakes have been refined, with unique features for the GTE and GTI trims, including a new illuminated VW badge for the European market.

The Mk8 Golf's interior drew criticism for its over-reliance on touch-sensitive controls and confusing infotainment system. VW has addressed these issues in the Mk8.5 Golf.

The touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons have been replaced with physical keys, and the infotainment screens (ranging from 10.4 to 12.9 inches) have been upgraded. The temperature control sliders are now illuminated, enhancing usability.

European models will also feature a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, showcasing VW's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology.

The digital gauge pack offers customisable display modes and the IQ.Light LED front lamps enable remote parking via smartphone.

Availability and launch

VW Golf GTE

While European customers can expect sales to start this spring, it's currently unclear if and when the refreshed Mk8.5 GTI will arrive in New Zealand.

The current-spec model is still on sale, so we believe the prospects of the new version reaching our shores remain high. Stay tuned for updates from Volkswagen NZ regarding local release.

In any case, the last ICE VW Golf is a fitting tribute to its legacy, offering enhanced power, range, and design.

As it transitions to an all-electric future, the Golf retains its appeal as a versatile, family-friendly car with a touch of sportiness.

“The Golf has been at the heart of the Volkswagen brand for half a century now, offering affordable mobility for all at the highest technical level," said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.



"This is precisely what we are now building on with the new evolutionary stage - with even higher efficiency, comfort and quality and a new operating concept. The Golf does not get any better than this.”