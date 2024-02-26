Fiat has announced a diverse lineup of five concept cars that will soon become reality.

These concepts, showcased in a video by Fiat chief executive and Stellantis Global CMO Olivier Francois, are set to inspire a series of production models over the next few years.

Presented from Ginevra, Italy, these vehicles signify a blend of retro charm and modern technology.

A new era of city cars

Fiat City Car concept

The first concept to be transformed into a production model is an urban car, larger than the existing Fiat Panda.

Its design takes inspiration from the iconic Fiat Lingotto building in Turin, known for its unique oval-shaped test track.

Embracing this theme, the car boasts oval elements in its cabin design, including the dashboard, displays, and headrests.

Eco-conscious buyers will appreciate the use of recycled materials, such as plastics and bamboo, in its construction.

Fiat promises a range of powertrains for this model, including both battery-electric (BEV) and internal combustion engines (ICE).

The retro-inspired ute and beyond

Fiat Pick-Up (ute) concept

Following the city car, Fiat plans to release a retro-styled ute concept, drawing on the success of the Fiat Strada in Brazil.

This model aims to balance enjoyment and practicality, featuring a boxy, nostalgic design.

The lineup also includes a large fastback, reminiscent of the Fiat Fastback and Fiat Tipo. This model, along with its modified SUV counterpart and a rugged camper derivative, targets a diverse market.

Fiat Fastback concept

These vehicles will likely appeal to consumers in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, offering versatility and a nod to classic Fiat designs.

Fiat's global ambition and future prospects

Fiat Camper concept

Olivier Francois emphasised Fiat's global brand presence, noting its strengthened sales and market positions worldwide.

"Fiat is a global brand with 1.3 million cars sold last year and solid leadership in many parts of the world,” he stated. “We are in a global game and our next step will be to transition from local products to a global offer that can benefit all of our customers everywhere in the world. We are excited to share this glimpse into our future; a very near future actually, since the first car will be presented in 4 months during the brand’s 125th anniversary celebration. That car will then be followed by 1 new model every year.”

Fiat SUV concept

Fiat's strategy is clear: to transition from regional favourites to a universally appealing range.

The first of these concept vehicles heading into production will be unveiled in July, coinciding with Fiat's 125th anniversary.

This marks the beginning of an exciting phase, with a new model scheduled to launch annually until 2027, promising a blend of retro aesthetics and modern functionality for a global audience.