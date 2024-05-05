Ferrari 12Cillindri unleashed with 610kW V12

Ferrari recently introduced its latest front-engined grand tourer, the Ferrari 12Cilindri, a powerful successor to the celebrated 812 Superfast.

Named for its robust 12-cylinder engine, this model was revealed in both Coupe and Spider variants at a prestigious event in Miami Beach.

Revamped power and performance

The heart of the 12Cilindri is its formidable 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, which boasts significant enhancements despite maintaining its capacity. These modifications enable an impressive output of 610kW and 678Nm of torque while allowing the engine to rev up to 9,500rpm.

The coupe version achieves 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 200 km/h in 7.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 340km/h. Meanwhile, at 2.95 and 8.2 seconds, the Spider takes slightly longer to hit the same targets.

Key technological upgrades include adopting titanium connecting rods, 40 per cent lighter than their steel counterparts, contributing to a reduced rotating mass.

Additionally, the pistons are now crafted from a new aluminium alloy, and the crankshaft has been rebalanced and lightened. The valvetrain employs Formula One-derived technologies with a diamond-like carbon coating that minimises friction and enhances mechanical efficiency.

Cutting-edge design and aerodynamics

The 12Cilindri distinguishes itself with a more sophisticated design language than its predecessor. Echoing the lines of the iconic Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, it features sharp headlights and clean, muscular proportions.

The vehicle incorporates advanced aerodynamic elements, such as active rear aero elements that function between 60km/h and 300 km/h to augment downforce, and vortex generators beneath the front end to optimise airflow.

The 12Cilindri is equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance driving dynamics. These include the latest Slide Slip Control 8.0 system, which optimises the slip angle management, and a four-wheel independent steering system derived from the 812 Competizione. The braking system uses a sophisticated brake-by-wire technology similar to that found in the SF90 Stradale.

Tech-packed interior

Inside, the 12Cilindri is just as advanced. The dashboard boasts a 10.25-inch infotainment display, while the driver benefits from a 15.6-inch display. A third 8.8-inch screen caters to the passenger's entertainment needs.

Despite some controversy, Ferrari retains its capacitive steering wheel buttons, which purportedly get better with tactile indentations. For audiophiles, an optional 15-speaker Burmester audio system is available.

Pricing and availability

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri Coupe starts at approximately €395,000 (around NZ$708,000) in Italy, with the Spider version commanding a starting price of around €435,000 ($780k).

As Kiwi Ferrari enthusiasts eagerly await local sales and pricing information, the allure of the 12Cilindri continues to grow. It promises superior performance and luxury in the supercar arena.