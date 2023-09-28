In a move that's sure to bring relief to countless New Zealanders, the fee for resitting driver's licence tests is set to be abolished from 1 October 2023. The decision, which aims to ease the financial burden on learners and drivers, also brings about changes in the initial booking fees.

As of the 1 October, individuals seeking to obtain or upgrade their driver's licences will only need to pay an application fee. The era of shelling out extra fees for changing, rebooking, or cancelling tests will be a thing of the past, as these services will be offered free of charge.

Here's a breakdown of the changes in the application fees:

Car (Class 1):

Learner: $96.10 (previously $93.90)



Restricted: $167.50 (previously $134.80)



Full: $98.90 (previously $109.50)

Heavy Vehicles (Class 2-5):

Class 2, 3, or 5 Learner: $77.50



Class 4 Learner: $27.10



Class 2, 3, 4, or 5 Full: $39.80

Motorcycle (Class 6):

Learner: $90.60



Restricted: $54.20



Full: $47.40

One significant aspect of this change is the introduction of a one-off application fee. Previously, learners and drivers faced additional test fees if they missed their test time or if their test was failed or terminated. However, starting 1 October, this won't be the case. The application fee will be the only cost incurred.

Moreover, the fees will remain consistent, even for those who complete an approved course. There will be no extra test fees, making the process more straightforward and financially accessible for all.

It's worth noting that this move is expected to provide financial relief to motorists across the country, particularly those who may have struggled with the additional costs associated with resitting tests or undergoing training courses.