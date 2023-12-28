Fancy Ken Block's supercharged Ford F-150 stunt ute? It'll cost you

The automotive world is still mourning the loss of motorsport icon Ken Block, who passed away earlier this year. But for fans who want to own a piece of his legacy, there's now an opportunity to do so. The one-of-a-kind 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX, featured in several of Block's Gymkhana films, has surfaced on the market.

More than a ute

The RaptorTRAX was no ordinary ute. Built by SVC Offroad, it was modified to handle the most extreme off-road conditions. The interior was gutted and fitted with a custom roll cage, Recaro seats, and a quick-release BBQ for impromptu celebrations. The exterior was even more impressive, with a Monster Energy livery, Hoonigan logos, and custom fibreglass fenders.

But the real star of the show was the set of Mattracks ute tracks. These massive tracks allowed the RaptorTRAX to conquer any terrain, from mud and gravel to rocks and snow. Powering this beast was a heart-pounding supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a significant upgrade from the stock engine.

A legacy on four wheels

Ken Block was more than just a rally driver; he was a car enthusiast and a showman. His Gymkhana videos, in which he performed gravity-defying stunts in his specially modified cars, were watched by millions of people around the world. Block's cars were as much a part of his persona as his driving skills, and the RaptorTRAX was one of his most iconic creations.

The RaptorTRAX was a rolling embodiment of Block's personality. It was loud, brash, and capable of anything you threw at it. It was the perfect vehicle for someone who lived life on the edge.

Now, the RaptorTRAX has a chance to find a new home with someone who appreciates automotive legacy. If you're a fan of Ken Block and want to own a piece of his career history, the RaptorTRAX just might be the perfect vehicle for you. Just be prepared to pay a hefty price tag. The hardcore ute is currently listed for sale by LBI Limited for US$195,000 (around NZ$307k).