Explosive artwork depicts Lamborghini Miura like you've never seen before

The Lamborghini Miura remains one of the most visually arresting cars in history. It's also among the earliest supercars ever produced.

Now, what better way to appreciate this classic '60s supercar than to dismantle it piece by piece in the name of art? That's exactly what Swiss Artist Fabian Oefner did in 2019 with a friend's Miura.

Capturing the essence of Miura

Described by Lamborghini as an artist who “examines our perception of time and reality through hyper-detailed sculptures and photographs," Oefner produced his artwork, Disintegrating X (Lamborghini Miura), in mind-blowing fashion.

The final image appears to capture the iconic supercar being torn apart by an unseen force, making for a unique viewing experience. But the most interesting aspect of the image is that it is a crafted composite of thousands of photographs.

Each photo depicts a single component of the Miura, from the body panels to the tiniest screws. Oefner painstakingly photographed each part in its original position before the car was disassembled for restoration.

"With a scale model you’re in your studio, it’s a quiet place you can do what you like and it’s a very soothing process," Oefner explains. However, photographing a real car presented unique challenges. "With the real car, you have the constant noise, plus you have people working beside you, and it was 44 degrees in the workshop, it smelled of petrol in the air, it’s just way more tangible when you do it with the real thing.”

The bond between artist and machine

Swiss artist Fabian Oefner

Despite the challenges, Oefner found the experience to be deeply moving and even formed a special bond with the Miura. “That car becomes something really special to you, because at the end of the process you know every single detail, It’s more like a person,” he says. “Every time I see the car it’s like, ‘Oh, I know you.’”

Oefner's Disintegrating X (Lamborghini Miura) showcases his unique artistic vision and his ability to capture the essence of a machine in a way that is both visually stunning and thought-provoking - all while bringing new life to a classic supercar.