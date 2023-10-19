EX30 for Kiwis: Volvo New Zealand reveals price of its most eco model ever

Volvo New Zealand has confirmed the pricing and launch date of its EX30, the new pure-electric compact-SUV that the Swedish brand says is its smallest-ever SUV and the car with the smallest carbon footprint it has ever produced.

Volvo EX30's 69kWh battery is good for up to 480km range.

The price is for immediate consumption: there will be three models, all with a 69kWh battery, with the range adopting a similar badging structure to its existing EVs.

There's a brace of single-motor models with 200kW/343Nm: the $74,990 Plus and the higher-specification $78,990 Ultra. The flagship model is a twin-motor AWD Ultra with 315kW/543Nm, costing $84,990.

The top Ultra also brings some pretty impressive performance figures: 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Volvo claims maximum range of 480km for the single-motor EX30, or 460km for the twin.

Sustainable cabin stuff includes a leather-free interior with recycled and renewable materials, such as NZ wool.

But the actual cars? They won't arrive until April 2024, although the EX30 section of the Volvo NZ website is open for business right now.

Volvo’s signature "Thor’s Hammer" headlight shape has been updated in EX30 with a segmented design, extra width, and a narrower look. The rear lamp design has also been updated, with two sections in flush with the car body.

'Thor's Hammer' lights are sleeker. Like if Chris Hemsworth stopped going to the gym.

EX30 will come with digital key functionality which uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to give the driver access to the vehicle via a phone.

Sustainable cabin stuff includes a leather-free interior with recycled and renewable materials such as NZ wool, or denim upholstery created from the waste fibres of the denim recycling process.

EX30 cabin ushers in a whole new look for Volvo.

The new-design 12.3-inch infotainment display has Google built-in apps and services. Wireless Apple CarPlay is also offered for those who can't get their heads around Google services.

A "soundbar speaker concept" is standard. It integrates tweeters, mid-range speakers and a woofer outlet in an audio unit covering the full width of the dashboard. Volvo says it's intended to bring home audio design into a car, while also freeing up space in the doors and reducing weight.

Soundbar audio aims to bring home stereo design into a car environment.

The cabin air quality can be monitored via the Volvo EX30 app and can be even be treated before entering the car.

The Plus has a dual tone roof, Digital Key, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio and power tailgate.

The Ultra adds panoramic roof, 360-degree camera, park assist and power/heated front seats. The twin-motor Ultra wears a unique design of 20-inch alloy wheel.