Ex-Aston, Jaguar designer masterminds tiny all-terrain luxury vehicle

Design company Callum will show its first "own brand" vehicle this month: a compact, futuristic all-terrain EV that's going on limited sale for NZ$165,000-$230,000.

Callum says simplicity is key to the Skye's design.

Callum is a company founded by prominent automotive designer Ian Callum in 2019. For the two decades previous he was design director of Jaguar. His early career was at Ford and from 1990 was also design boss of TWR.

Callum designs and contributions include Aston Martin's DB9 and Vanquish, the Volvo C70 coupe and the mould-breaking 2008 Jaguar XF.

The first running prototype is being displayed at the Concours on Savile Row show in London this week, a free-to-attend event where Ian Callum will discuss the vehicle.

Both on and off-road versions are planned.

The pure-electric Skye is powered by a 42kWh battery with anticipated range of 270km, with the option to specify an ultra-fast charging battery for full charge in under 10 minutes. Measuring just over 4m in length and weighing 1150kg, Callum says Skye will offer "sportscar performance" with 0-96km/h (60mph) achieved in under four seconds.

The cabin features a pillar-like centre console bridge with rotary/touchscreen dials. The central screen is prepared for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are sports seats up front, while the rear bench is "suitable for children". It can also be removed to create a configurable load space.

“In order to maximise the room, it’s essential to keep the interior forms simple,” explains Ian Callum.

“The interior design intention is incredibly disciplined; we’ve edited our vision to only include necessary elements, giving the driver and passengers everything they need while avoiding wasted space. It uses clean yet sophisticated geometric shapes that complement the beautiful forms showcased on the exterior."

Callum Skye will be available in a number of variants including on and off-road focused models. Details and specification of different derivatives will be confirmed during 2024.