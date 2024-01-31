Entry-level Kia EV4 electric sedan delayed to 2025

Kia's much-anticipated entry-level EV4 electric sedan, originally scheduled for release this year, has had its debut pushed back to 2025.

This news follows South Korean media reports citing statements from Kia Vice President Woo-Jeong Joo during a recent conference call.

The delay represents a shift in Kia's aggressive electric vehicle strategy, part of the brand's broader vision to promote electric mobility.

Rescheduling rationale

The postponement of the EV4, initially set to be part of a duo of new entry-level electric vehicles (EVs) from Kia, is a significant move in the carmaker's plans.

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, Woo-Jeong Joo highlighted that EVs are central to Kia's sales and profitability.

The delay is seen as a strategic response to medium and long-term market changes, emphasising Kia's commitment to ensuring the success of its upcoming models, including the EV3, EV4, and EV5.

New Kia EVs: affordable and innovative

Kia's newer EVs, including the EV3, EV4, and EV5, fall within the relatively more accessible price range of US$35,000 to US$50,000 (NZ$57,000 to NZ$81,500).

This revamped pricing strategy aligns with the company's mission to "accelerate widespread adoption of EVs."

Notably, the EV5 launched in China in November with a starting price of around ¥149,800 (around NZ$34,400), directly competing with Tesla's Model Y and BYD, the market leader in low-cost EVs.

More importantly, the EV5 has been confirmed for New Zealand, although the exact launch window and pricing information are yet unclear. It will possibly arrive in the country in mid-to-late 2024.

Kia EV4: storming the compact sedan market

Unlike the EV5, which is a compact SUV, The EV4 is being touted as an "entirely new type of sedan" - Kia's way of positioning the vehicle in the compact electric sedan market, where it will compete alongside Hyundai's Ioniq 6 and Tesla’s Model 3.

Kia's description of the EV4 highlights its distinctive design, featuring a low nose, extended silhouette, and roof spoiler, contributing to its sporty aesthetic.

The interior design is described as simple and modern, with dual screens offering an engaging interaction with the vehicle.

The EV4 will also introduce "Mind Modes," a novel feature adjusting interior lighting and animated ventilation patterns to suit the driver's mood, such as "Perform" for a focused drive and "Serenity" for a relaxed ambience.

Kia's ambitious EV goals

Kia EV5

Despite the delay of the EV4, Kia's electric vehicle objectives remain ambitious. The company aims to sell one million EVs by 2026 and increase this figure to 1.6 million by 2030.

The EV4 is expected to play a crucial role in this growth, marking Kia's commitment to innovation and leadership in the burgeoning global EV market.