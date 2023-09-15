Enjoy new incentives, rebates on MG cars this September

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

The MG ZS EV currently starts at $40,975.

The MG ZS EV currently starts at $40,975.

MG Motor New Zealand has introduced an incentives and rebates campaign for its new energy vehicles and ICE-powered models.

MG EV and PHEV rebates

For September 2023, you can purchase the ZS EV Excite and HS PHEV Essence with a $2,000 rebate on top of the existing Clean Car discount.

With the CCD and rebate in place, the ZS EV Excite drops in price from $49,990 to $40,975 - excluding on-road costs.

At that price point, the already affordable ZS EV in its Excite trim level becomes one of the cheapest EVs available in the country - almost at par with the newly launched MG4, which starts at $39,975 after the CCD.

Discounts on ICE models

MG will pay the Clean Car fees for its ICE models this September.

Meanwhile, buyers of ICE-powered MG vehicles will benefit from a "fee relief" programme. That means MG NZ will pay the Clean Car penalty fees for buying a combustion car. HS models will receive up to $2,818 in discounts from the scheme.

MG NZ says both incentives will be available through the end of September at all of its 18 authorised dealers.

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.