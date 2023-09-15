Enjoy new incentives, rebates on MG cars this September

MG Motor New Zealand has introduced an incentives and rebates campaign for its new energy vehicles and ICE-powered models.

MG EV and PHEV rebates

For September 2023, you can purchase the ZS EV Excite and HS PHEV Essence with a $2,000 rebate on top of the existing Clean Car discount.

With the CCD and rebate in place, the ZS EV Excite drops in price from $49,990 to $40,975 - excluding on-road costs.

At that price point, the already affordable ZS EV in its Excite trim level becomes one of the cheapest EVs available in the country - almost at par with the newly launched MG4, which starts at $39,975 after the CCD.

Discounts on ICE models

MG will pay the Clean Car fees for its ICE models this September.

Meanwhile, buyers of ICE-powered MG vehicles will benefit from a "fee relief" programme. That means MG NZ will pay the Clean Car penalty fees for buying a combustion car. HS models will receive up to $2,818 in discounts from the scheme.

MG NZ says both incentives will be available through the end of September at all of its 18 authorised dealers.