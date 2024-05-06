Engler V12 is a wild 883kW quad bike for the fearless

In the realm of high-octane vehicles, few dare to push the limits as aggressively as Engler Automotive.

The seven-year-old company has now taken its quad bike lineup to new heights with the Engler V12, which promises to blur the lines between superbikes and supercars.

With only 20 units slated for production, this quad bike is an audacious nod to excess in an era of automotive moderation.

A powerhouse quad bike

The highlight of the Engler V12 is a monolithic V12 engine, which delivers a staggering 883kW and 1200 Nm of torque.

This power thrusts the quad bike from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed reaching 400 km/h. Such performance figures challenge those of high-end sports cars and set a new precedent for what a quad bike can achieve.

According to Viktor Engler, founder of Engler Automotive, "the unique sound, power, and madness that only a V12 can deliver" are core to the Engler V12 experience. His vision is a bold contrast to the current trends focusing on downsizing and hybrid technologies.

Technical might

The Engler V12 incorporates a carbon fibre monocoque structure, and all body parts are crafted from 3D-printed carbon graphite materials, enhancing its strength and lightweight attributes.

Additionally, it features an innovative eight-speed dual-clutch "microbox" transmission, weighing just 30kg, touted as the lightest to manage its immense horsepower.

What adds to the V12's allure is its exclusivity. With only 19 units available for purchase and one reserved for Viktor Engler, owning this quad bike places one in a select group of enthusiasts.

Pricing and availability

While Engler has not yet disclosed the price tag for this extraordinary machine, it is clear that the Engler V12 caters for those who place unique thrills above cost.

Prospective owners should prepare for a figure as unprecedented as the bike itself.