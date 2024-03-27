End of an era: Audi ceases production of R8 supercar

The curtains have closed on the production of the Audi R8, marking the end of an iconic era for the German automaker.

With the last unit - a Vegas Yellow R8 V10 Performance Quattro Edition coupe - now complete, the 'supercar era' at Audi has officially come to a poignant end.

The final model, replete with bronze wheels and a carbon fibre styling package, is set to be enshrined in a yet unspecified museum, ensuring its legacy endures for future generations.

A fitting finale for a beloved model

As reported by Top Gear, the conclusion of R8 production took place at the Böllinger Höfe plant in Germany, where the supercar was ceremoniously assembled for one last time.

This event did not catch enthusiasts by surprise, given Audi's previous announcements regarding the R8's phased discontinuation.

However, the completion of the last R8, significantly delayed due to a surge in orders post-announcement, shows the revered mid-engined supercar's enduring popularity and appeal.

From concept to cult status

Audi Le Mans Quattro concept

The Audi R8's journey from concept to cult status began with the unveiling of the Le Mans Quattro concept at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Garnering widespread acclaim, the production version launched in 2006, instantly elevating Audi's stature within the high-performance supercar segment.

The R8's influence extended beyond the automotive world, featuring prominently in 2008's Iron Man, thereby cementing it in pop culture lore.

The introduction of a second-generation R8 at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, followed by the short-lived electric R8 e-tron, continued the model's legacy of innovation.

An electric future?

Speculation about the R8's future suggests a potential revival with an electric powertrain, aligning with the industry's shift towards electrification.

Rumours indicate that work on an electric successor to the R8 is progressing, although details remain sparse at present.

Nevertheless, the Audi R8's farewell is a bittersweet milestone for many. We'll be watching closely for its electrifying return.