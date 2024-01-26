Elon Musk warns Chinese EVs will 'demolish' rivals unless this thing happens

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that Chinese carmakers pose a significant threat to global car manufacturers.

During a recent Tesla earnings call, Musk stated, "If there are no trade barriers established, [Chinese carmakers] will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world"​​.

His comments emphasise the rapid growth and competitiveness of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brands.

The rapid ascendancy of BYD

BYD, a Chinese firm, has emerged as a formidable competitor, overtaking Tesla as the world's top-selling EV brand in the final quarter of 2023.

This shift reflects China's increasing dominance in the automotive sector, having surpassed Japan as the world's largest car exporter.

Musk's recognition of BYD's quality and competitiveness marks a significant change from his earlier scepticism about Chinese automakers' global potential​​.

Tesla's response: the 'Redwood' SUV

In response to this growing competition, Tesla is not standing idle.

The company plans to launch a new, more affordable model codenamed 'Redwood'. This entry-level compact crossover SUV, utilising a new platform, aims to significantly reduce production costs.

Scheduled to begin production in 2025 at Tesla's Texas facility, 'Redwood' is expected to be priced at around US$25,000 (NZ$40,800 at current exchange rates), making it a competitive option in the budget EV market​​.

Key takeaways

Musk's warnings highlight the rapid evolution of the auto industry, with Chinese manufacturers like BYD leading a charge that could reshape the global car market.

Tesla's strategy to introduce more affordable models shows an acute awareness of the need to adapt to this fast-changing landscape.

As the world watches, the competition between western and eastern car manufacturers is only set to intensify, promising exciting developments for consumers and industry observers alike.