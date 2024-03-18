Electric Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series delayed again

The eagerly anticipated battery-electric (BEV) version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series has encountered significant development delays, signalling a longer wait for enthusiasts and the industry alike.

Toyota Australia's Sales and Marketing Vice President, Sean Hanley, revealed the challenges in an interview with CarSales, emphasising the complexities involved in converting the iconic off-roader into a zero-emissions vehicle.

Challenging conversion process

The transition of the Land Cruiser 70 Series into an electric vehicle (EV) has proven to be a daunting task for engineers.

The project, led by Tembo e-LV - a specialist in EV conversions - aims to retain the workhorse ute's legendary ruggedness while meeting the specific safety requirements of the mining industry, one of its largest customer bases.

"It's far more challenging than even we envisaged to be able to bring the capability [and] safety requirements that mining requires to these vehicles," Hanley stated, highlighting the project's unique difficulties.

This includes ensuring the vehicle can withstand the harsh conditions of underground mines, such as constant exposure to dust, water, and high temperatures.

Delayed launch timeline

Initially expected to hit the market by 2024, the electric Land Cruiser's arrival has been pushed beyond the previously anticipated timeline.

Hanley hinted at a post-2030 launch, underscoring the importance of not rushing the development to maintain the ute's near-indestructible reputation.

"Quality and safety are the essence here," he added, confirming that the vehicle's durability in demanding environments remains a top priority.

Broader electrification efforts

Apart from the 70 Series EV, Toyota is exploring various electrification strategies for the Land Cruiser lineup.

Despite considering hydrogen fuel-cell technology and plug-in hybrid systems, the automaker has yet to finalise its approach.

The challenges of establishing a hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and the emissions from plug-in hybrids present obstacles in these paths.

However, Toyota's commitment to an all-electric future for the Land Cruiser is evident, with hints at the development of a Land Cruiser Se concept and the possibility of a 'Land Cruiser Mini'.