Electric Isuzu D-Max officially revealed ahead of 2025 sales

Isuzu is taking a bold step towards electrification with the introduction of its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), based on the popular D-Max midsize ute.

This move is set to propel Isuzu into the future while also retaining the robust performance characteristics synonymous with the D-Max name.

Electric power meets rugged practicality

The Isuzu D-Max, known for its durability and towing prowess, is set to welcome a zero-emission sibling to its lineup.

The upcoming D-Max electric vehicle (EV) version maintains the nameplate's reputable 1000kg payload and 3500kg towing capabilities, mirroring those of its turbodiesel counterparts.

This electrified variant is based on the recently facelifted model and continues to utilise the sturdy ladder-frame chassis, albeit now paired with a full-time 4WD system.

This system is complemented by newly developed e-axles at both the front and rear, powered by a 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The electric motors are configured to provide a total output of 130kW and 325Nm of torque, outperforming the entry-level 1.9-litre diesel model.

As for the design, the Isuzu D-Max EV features a redesigned front for enhanced aerodynamics, marked by a covered grille and blue accents, signalling its electric nature.

The prototype also introduces a new set of wheels and "EV Concept" badges.

Market availability

Isuzu is targeting a strategic launch in select European markets, such as Norway, in 2025, with plans to expand based on regional EV infrastructure and market demand.

Notably, the Isuzu D-Max EV has been confirmed for Australia, although the same cannot be said for New Zealand at the moment. Fret not, however, as a local release seems all but certain. We'll just have to wait for official confirmation.

Isuzu D-Max MHEV concept

In related news, Isuzu also unveiled the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV prototype, integrating a mild-hybrid system into the 1.9-litre turbodiesel.

This concept positions Isuzu to compete with rivals like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, which recently introduced mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, respectively, yet lack a true BEV option like the upcoming D-Max EV.