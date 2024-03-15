Electric 'flying' ferry for Lake Manapouri has an intriguing car connection

The Swedish-made electric hydrofoil ferry going into service as Meridian staff transport on Lake Manapouri has a connection to one of the world's most innovative electric carmakers.

World's most beautiful commute will soon be serene, too. Diesel ferry out, EV in.

The 30-seat Candela P-12 will provide daily transport across the lake for Meridian, replacing the existing diesel-powered ferry. According to Meridian it will save 240 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, or the equivalent of taking 52 cars off the road.

Candela says the P-12 has 80 per cent lower energy consumption than an equivalent diesle vessel and requires 90 per cent less maintenance cost. The 254kW battery feeds two Candela C-Pod electric motors and gives a range of 50 nautical miles at 25 knots. It is recharged using an electric car-style DC fast charger.

The Kiwi power company is the first customer outside Europe to order the P-12.

Candela claims the P-12 is the fastest pure-electric ferry in the world, yet at 25 knots it leaves a wake less than 150mm, minimising disruption to the shoreline.

P-12 is Candela's first commercial vessel and can seat up to 30.

The P-12 has aircraft-like stabilising systems that are activated once the craft rises up on its hydrofoils. A "flight controller" uses sensors to measure wave height in front of the vehicle and can adjust the angle-of-attack for the foils up to 100 times per second.

But what's the Candela EV car connection?

In August 2022, Candela signed an agreement with Polestar to use the EV maker's battery and charging systems - the first-ever direct EV power agreement between the marine and automotive industries.

Polestar signed an agreement to supply Candela with EV batteries and charging back in 2022.

“I am fascinated by way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

"That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport.”

Candela ferry is recharged using the same type of DC stations as electric road vehicles.

“Polestar is a dream partner for us," said Gustav Hasselskog, CEO of Candela. "While electrification of cars has come a long way in the last few years, the marine sector has fallen behind. Marrying our efficient hydrofoil technology to high-capacity batteries from Polestar means we can speed up the mass market adoption of electric boats together.”