Japanese coachbuilder Mitsuoka recently announced that its M55 Concept, originally a unique one-off project, will enter production by 2025. This decision comes after "overwhelming public demand" for the vehicle.

Initially conceptualised to celebrate the company’s 55th anniversary, the Mitsuoka M55 is a radical reinterpretation of the 11th-generation Honda Civic.

It combines the Civic's reliable underpinnings with the bold styling cues of classic American muscle cars, resulting in a distinctive amalgamation.

Unveiled in November 2023, the M55 Concept pays homage to Mitsuoka's heritage, integrating nostalgic elements from the 1970s.

The vehicle retains the Honda Civic Hatchback's core structure but receives a total external overhaul, making it almost unrecognizable when compared to the original model.

The most striking transformation is seen in the front façade, where quad-round headlights set within an elongated grille evoke the iconic Dodge Challenger.

Meanwhile, the fastback tail, complete with louvres above the rear glass, channels the essence of the Ford Mustang.

Despite these extensive modifications, the M55 keeps certain elements of the Civic intact, such as the greenhouse, roofline, and doors.

The interior also remains largely unchanged, with the addition of retro-styled upholstery and Mitsuoka branding. The minimalist dashboard from the Honda Civic is retained, complementing the car's overall aesthetic.

The M55 Concept garnered significant interest at special exhibitions in Japan, attracting a multitude of fans and potential buyers.

Mitsuoka reports that over a thousand groups visited their show in Azabu, with more than 500 people attending the exhibition in Toyama.

The enthusiastic response, including over 1300 expressions of interest in purchasing the vehicle, influenced Mitsuoka's decision to initiate production.

Originally presented as a one-off for Mitsuoka’s 55th anniversary, the public's unexpected reaction has led to a change of plans.

While expressing gratitude to all prospective buyers, Mitsuoka notes that their limited handmade production capacity might not meet the high demand. The company says it will disclose the M55's launch date and pricing soon.