Do you use cruise control?

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Sam Wallace’s half researched and potentially sexist theory suggests that it’s mostly a female thing, because males don’t like to relinquish control.

So what do you think? Let us know if you use cruise control in our poll below!

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.