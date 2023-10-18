Simulated racing video games have become a staple in contemporary gaming culture, with titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon offering near-photorealistic driving experiences.

However, concerns have been raised among experts regarding the impact of these games on the driving behaviour of young individuals. These games allow players to drive recklessly without facing real-world consequences, which some believe could desensitize young drivers to the risks associated with driving.

The concerns

The primary problem is that the lack of repercussions in video games could potentially lead to insufficient understanding and appreciation of the real-world dangers associated with risky driving behaviours.

Russell White, the CEO of the Australian Road Safety Foundation, spoke with Drive.com.au and explained that younger motorists might not fully grasp the real-world risks associated with driving due to the consequence-free environment provided by these games​​.

"I think part of the next generation road user can potentially be desensitized to video games. Having said that, some of the realism and simulation can be extremely life-like, but we have to be extremely careful with the dilution of the risks associated with driving. Younger drivers have to be aware it's not as simple as a reset button," he said.

The research

A variety of studies have sought to understand the correlation between playing racing video games and engaging in risky driving behaviours. One particular study aimed to examine the effect of playing video racing games (VRGs) on risky driving behaviour, exploring various dimensions of the game experience​​.

Another research piece from 2015 found that participants who engaged in a timed race video game exhibited more risky behaviours in simulated road traffic scenarios compared to those who played neutral games​​. A set of four studies have also revealed that playing VRGs could increase risk-taking in a simulated road traffic situation, alongside raising risk-promoting cognitions and emotions​​.

The counterarguments

On the flip side, some experts argue that individuals can distinguish between video game scenarios and real-world driving conditions. They believe that racing games could even improve driver skills by offering a realistic simulation experience. There has also been research suggesting no direct correlation between playing racing games and engaging in risky driving behaviours in real life​​.

A balanced perspective

While the realism and simulation in modern racing games are undoubtedly impressive, the potential dilution of real-world driving risks is a concern that warrants further investigation.

Young drivers must understand that the absence of real-world consequences in video games does not translate to the real world, where risky driving behaviour could lead to severe or fatal accidents.

The gaming industry's role

With racing games continuing to be top-selling products, the gaming industry could play a significant role in addressing these concerns. By perhaps implementing more realistic consequences within these games or educational elements regarding safe driving practices, there could be a balanced approach to enjoying racing games while also promoting safe driving habits among young drivers.

The dialogue between the gaming industry, road safety experts, and the community is essential to foster a better understanding and address the concerns surrounding sim racing games and real-world driving behaviour.