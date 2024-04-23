Cupra Formentor transforms with all-terrain conversion

The Cupra Formentor, a compact SUV desired for its sleek, sporty aesthetics and dynamic road performance, turns into a more rugged vehicle with a clever all-terrain conversion by JE Design.

This tack-on transformation departs from the Formentor's usual urban appeal, venturing into a more adventurous domain.

Off-road ready

JE Design, a German tuning company known for its bold modifications, has equipped the Formentor with a range of enhancements that redefine its capabilities and appearance.

With the all-terrain conversion, the vehicle now sits on 18-inch beadlock rims wrapped in high-performance Yokohama tyres, ready to tackle less forgiving landscapes.

Meanwhile, a lift kit has raised the ground clearance by an additional 3cm, significantly improving its off-road readiness.

The aesthetic transformation is equally impressive. The all-terrain Formentor features wide fender extensions with a textured finish that speaks to its new off-roader look.

These extensions, along with side skirts, a rear spoiler lip and the lower bumpers, are adorned with a rugged, matte finish and are affixed with visible bolts, enhancing the vehicle's sturdy appeal.

Practical additions

Addressing the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, JE Design has added a robust roof rack to the Formentor, ideal for transporting outdoor gear.

Complementing this functionality are dual LED bars that promise improved visibility for nighttime adventures.

The removable diffuser, while primarily aesthetic, supports the addition of a fold-out tow hitch, broadening the package's utilitarian appeal.

Despite these extensive modifications, the Formentor's powertrain remains unaltered. However, JE Design has introduced a new exhaust system equipped with silver-finished quad pipes and flaps, ensuring the vehicle sounds as powerful as it looks.

Market potential

This daring reinterpretation of the Cupra Formentor showcases JE Design's innovative approach to vehicle modification while tapping into a growing market of drivers seeking to blend performance with versatility.

Presented as a unique project car, JE Design's Formentor all-terrain conversion could become a regular offering if customer demand aligns.

JE Design has previously released similar kits for other models, suggesting a commercial version of this conversion could be on the cards.