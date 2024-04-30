Cupra debuts new-look Formentor and Leon with more power

Cupra has unveiled significant updates for its Formentor and Leon models. These vehicles have received their first notable facelifts, boasting aesthetic improvements while bringing substantial under-the-hood enhancements.

Enhanced powertrain

2024 Cupra Leon

The highlight of the update is the upgraded powertrain in the flagship models. The Formentor and Leon Sportstourer now feature an enhanced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which now delivers a robust 245kw. This engine configuration is paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a dynamic driving experience.

Further mechanical enhancements include the introduction of a torque splitter and Akebono brakes, alongside a bespoke 'Cupra' driving mode designed to optimise throttle and transmission responses for spirited driving.

Diverse power options

2024 Cupra Leon

In addition to the high-performance model, Cupra continues to cater to a range of driving preferences with several hybrid options.

The lineup includes two plug-in hybrid variants (PHEVs) of the 1.5-litre engine, with one producing 201 hp and the other 268 hp, both equipped with a 19.7kWh battery that enables over 100km of electric range.

A mild-hybrid version featuring a 48V starter generator is also available, along with a 2.0-litre engine setup offering 150kW and all-wheel drive.

Visual and tech upgrades

2024 Cupra Formentor interior

Visually, both models now sport the striking 'shark-nose' front end, a design cue borrowed from the Terramar SUV.

This look includes a redesigned grille and triangular matrix LED headlights. The rear also features updated LED taillights and an illuminated Cupra logo, enhancing each vehicle's night-time presence.

2024 Cupra Leon interior

Inside, the Formentor and Leon have undergone substantial revisions. The interior now boasts a redesigned centre console, updated material choices including recycled microfiber or sustainable leather, and newly designed bucket seats.

Technology upgrades are evident with the introduction of a larger 12.9-inch infotainment display and a 12-speaker audio system from Sennheiser.

Emotional design

Cupra's CEO Wayne Griffiths emphasised the brand's focus on design and emotional appeal in their latest models. "The new CUPRA Formentor and Leon are pure design obsession. Two models built to provoke strong emotions and that strengthen the extraordinary bond with our Tribe," Griffiths remarked.

He highlighted the success of these models in helping Cupra nearly reach the milestone of 600,000 cars delivered since the brand's inception in 2018.

With these updates, the Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon are set to continue their success, offering both high performance and a range of options to suit various tastes and needs, all wrapped in a visually striking package.

No word yet on a New Zealand release for the new models, but we reckon it's only a matter of time before these replace the current-spec versions.