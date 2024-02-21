Cupra Born VZ revealed as 240kW electric hot hatch

Cupra's newly unveiled Born VZ has emerged as a compelling addition to the electric hatchback segment.

What does it have over the Cupra Born V+? The VZ features an upgraded chassis, boosted performance, and interior tech enhancements.

New look

The Cupra Born VZ looks mostly similar to its relatively more pedestrian sibling but stands out with its 20-inch wheels with 3D copper inserts, distinctive paint shades, and a dark chrome VZ emblem.

Inside, the cabin boasts a large 12.9-inch infotainment display, regenerative paddle shifters, and seats made from upcycled Seaqual yarn textile and recycled Dinamica upholstery.

Power boost

Despite the exterior changes, the Born VZ primarily distinguishes itself with a more powerful rear-mounted electric motor, churning out 240kW and 545 Nm of torque.

This significant upgrade from the Born V+, with an increase of 70 kW and 235 Nm, translates into improved acceleration figures.

The Born VZ can bolt from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, topping out at a maximum speed of 200km/h.

Enhanced range and efficiency

Cupra has skillfully balanced this increase in power with efficiency.

The Born VZ comes equipped with a 79kWh battery pack, an upgrade from the previous 77kWh.

This enhancement allows for an impressive range of up to 570 km between charges.

The new model is also compatible with 170kW DC charging, capable of recharging from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 30 minutes.

Chassis and safety upgrades

The vehicle's improved dynamics are complemented by a VZ-specific chassis setup.

It features a DCC Sport suspension with new adaptive dampers and springs and updated anti-roll bars.

Additionally, the steering and braking feel have been fine-tuned for a more responsive driving experience.

The Born VZ doesn't skimp on safety either, coming standard with a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including the innovative Remote Park Assist.

Pricing and availability

The Born VZ is scheduled for market launch in the third quarter of 2024, with pricing details to be announced later in the year.

The timing suggests that a facelifted Cupra Born might debut in 2025.

Cupra New Zealand has yet to confirm the new Born VZ for the local market, but the Born V+ remains available, starting at $74,900.