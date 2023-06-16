Countdown to terminate partnership with AA Smartfuel in early 2024

For over seven years, Kiwis have benefitted from millions of discounts and rewards from Countdown and AA Smartfuel's partnership. That's all coming to an end, as Countdown has decided to terminate the rewards partnership by early 2024.

The agreement was expiring anyway, but we assume both parties had a chance to renew the terms. Countdown doesn't seem interested, as it says it's launching a new loyalty programme for Onecard members. The details for that initiative will be available later in the year.

“In the meantime, nothing’s changing for our AA Smartfuel and Onecard customers. Our partnership with AA Smartfuel continues until early 2024, members can collect points or cents per litre discounts to redeem rewards as normal. Members will also be able to redeem every reward they have earned when the current programme ends,” said Mark Wolfenden, Countdown’s Director of Loyalty.

Countdown and AA Smartfuel loyalists will have to find another way to save on fuel, as they only have until early next year to avail of the programme.