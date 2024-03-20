Could Mazda's '6e' trademark hint at a future electrified sedan?

Mazda has officially moved to trademark the 'Mazda 6e' name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, sparking significant discussion about the future of the midsize sedan.

This move has ignited optimism among fans regarding the potential revival of the Mazda6, this time in an electrified form.

Mazda's electrification strategy

Third-generation Mazda6

Mazda's decision to trademark the Mazda 6e marks a notable departure from its traditional naming conventions.

Until now, the Japanese automaker has reserved the 'e' prefix for its 'e-Skyactiv' range, which encompasses a variety of electrified powertrains.

The space between 'Mazda' and '6e' in the new trademark application is a curious deviation from the brand's non-SUV naming pattern, including models such as the Mazda2 and Mazda3.

The trademark application, filed on 18 March, also includes a distinct 6e emblem design featuring a metal-style gradient in line with Mazda's visual identity guidelines.

Despite the absence of detailed information in the filings, these developments fuel speculation about the future of the Mazda6.

What to expect from a future Mazda6

Recent years have seen fluctuating reports regarding the destiny of the Mazda6. The latest rumours, originating from Japan, hint at a promising horizon for the model.

The success of Mazda's SUV lineup may pave the way for a new Mazda6 iteration, potentially adopting the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) architecture shared with the Mazda CX-60 and CX-90. Such underpinnings would accommodate a range of powertrains, including internal combustion engines (ICE) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The current third-generation Mazda6 has enjoyed a commendable run since its debut in 2012, undergoing facelifts in 2015 and 2018.

Despite its discontinuation in North America in 2021, the UK in 2023, and New Zealand in 2024, the model continues to be available in select markets such as Japan and Australia.

However, with production slated to cease in April 2024, the stage is set for its electrified successor to take the spotlight.