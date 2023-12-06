COTY class winner: MG4 is the best Passenger car of the year

So the secret is out: the MG4 is the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ COTY overall winner for 2023. It’s logical, then, for it also to be a class winner.

MG4 is a brilliant little family car that also happens to be electric.

The Passenger segment is a very particular lens to look at the MG4 through. But it’s a deserving winner because it’s a brilliant family hatchback that just happens to be an EV as well (which bring s a multitude of other benefits).

The MG4 is the right size for city driving and parking, but that electric platform liberates generous interior space, giving accommodation more akin to something from the next size up. And it’s certainly not limited to urban driving: excellent range (you can choose from three battery sizes, remember), a peak charge rate of 140kW and a nicely balanced rear-drive chassis mean the little MG can also devour open-road kilometres when required.

Overall, the MG4 is a really completely package and family buyers can be confident they’re getting the very latest in technology and safety: the MG4 is based on a brand-new bespoke BEV platform that’s designed to underpin more new models from the Chinese brand in the years to come.

Interior is slick and minimalist - as befits a future-proofed car.

The safety package is impressive no matter which specification you choose, and the connected car services (accessible via a phone app) available on all but the entry Excite version add an extra element of technology and convenience to what’s a brilliant-value (and simply brilliant) five-door hatch.

Runners Up: BYD Dolphin, Opel Astra

MG4

BATTERY: 51kWh, 64kWh or 77kWh with single or dual electric motors

POWER: 125kW/250Nm, 150kW/250Nm, 180kW/350Nm or 300kW/600Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed, FWD or AWD

RANGE: 350-530km

PRICE: $46,990-$69,990