COTY class winner 2023: Tesla Model Y is the Safest car of the year

Peoples Choice and Safest Car are the two categories where our judges from the AA and DRIVEN Car Guide have no input whatsoever.

We didn't choose Tesla Model Y for this award: science did.

While the Peoples Choice is literally that – our readers vote for their pick from the ten best-selling vehicles – the Safest Car award is decided by the scores awarded by ANCAP for crash test and safety ratings.

ANCAP is the Australasian New Car Assessment Program and is Australia and New Zealand's independent voice on vehicle safety. ANCAP carries out crash tests cars and performance assessments on safety features and technologies – or sources the data from its close alignment with the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) - then publishes a simple star rating to indicate relative safety performance, along with a numerical score.

Over the last 30 years, ANCAP has published independent safety ratings for thousands of new vehicle makes, models and variants, allowing consumers to compare the relative safety between vehicles of similar size.

It's the second year in a row Model Y has topped the safety rankings.

As with last year, the top three scoring vehicles were all extremely close, but also like last year the Tesla Model Y came out on top with the highest score of 91.50 thanks to its impressive suite of active and passive safety aids.

Features include dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting (curtain) airbag, a centre airbag for added protection to front seat occupants in side impact crashes, autonomous emergency braking (Car-to-Car, Vulnerable Road User, Junction Assist and Backover), a lane support system with lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW) and emergency lane keeping (ELK), and an advanced speed assistance system (SAS).

Runners Up: Lexus NX, Lexus RX

TESLA MODEL Y

BATTERY: Not specified

POWER: Not specified

GEARBOX: Single-speed, RWD or AWD

RANGE: 455-514km

PRICE: $67,500-$97,500