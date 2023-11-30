COTY class winner 2023: Kia Niro is the best Small SUV of the year

The Kia Niro has been an extremely polished small SUV ever since the original model was launched back in 2017. A car very much for the times, as well; remember, the concept was and still is that Niro is an exclusively electrified model, with a choice of hybrid, PHEV and BEV models to suit any and all voltage needs.

The look is not for everybody. But those who love... really love it.

What the Niro wasn’t at launch was a standout design exercise. It was a deliberately low-key effort that relied on the head, not the heart, for its sales.

That’s changed with the new version. The triple-electric powertrain range remains, but the Niro has joined the majority of Kia’s contemporary models is showcase bold and instantly recognisable styling. It might not be for everybody, but those who like it… actually love it.

This award applies to the whole range of course, but it’s the hybrid (HEV as Kia calls it) that we really got our teeth into. The Niro is a “full hybrid”, meaning it has an a electric motor capable of driving the front wheels on pure electric power for short distances.

It makes maximum use of that ability, meaning the Niro HEV is not just a sharp-looking and refined small SUV, it’s also an incredibly thrifty one. You can take the official figure of 4.4l/100km seriously; but of course there are also those plug-in PHEV and BEV options if you want to go all the way for your electrified SUV.

Runners Up: BMW X1, Toyota Yaris Cross

KIA NIRO

ENGINE/BATTERY: 1.6-litre petrol four with parallel hybrid system/plug-in 11kWh battery, or full electric with 65kWh battery

POWER: 104kW/265Nm, 134kW/265Nm or 150kW/255Nm

GEARBOX: Continuously variable or single-speed, FWD

CONSUMPTION/RANGE: 0.7-4.4l/100km or 460km range for BEV

PRICE: $44,990-$75,990