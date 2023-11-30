COTY class winner 2023: Ford Everest is the best Large SUV of the year

DRIVEN Car Guide

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Ford Everest combines true 4x4 ability with family friendly packaging.

Ford Everest combines true 4x4 ability with family friendly packaging.

Large SUV is a very broad segment. It’s all about size of course, but a large SUV can be a road-oriented crossover, a hard-core 4x4 adventure vehicle, five, six or seven seats. It’s a segment that’s all about fulfilling Kiwi lifestyle needs as comprehensively as possible.

The Ford Everest is definitely a proper 4x4 with incredible off-road and towing ability. And it makes the most of its considerable exterior dimensions by providing generous space for seven.

Ford Everest is the best Large SUV, COTY 2023.
Everest is an awesome Kiwi lifestyle vehicle in so many ways.

There are other SUVs that achieve all of the above. But what makes Everest so special is how it combines those functional attributes with high style, luxury, comfort and the very latest in active safety technology.

None of which should really surprise, because as we all know the Everest is based on the same platform as the Ranger – last year’s AA DRIVEN NZ COTY overall winner. While Everest may give away a little in ultimate off-road ability, it gains quite a bit in on-road comfort and handling thanks to more sophisticated rear suspension. And still tows 3.5t.

There’s a great choice of 2.0-litre biturbo and 3.0-litre turbo diesel engines and there are specifications to suit many different buyers. It’s a measure of the Everest’s combination or ability and quality that it can carry off workhorse Trend, adventure focused Wildtrak (a new addition this year) and luxurious Platinum models with equal aplomb. All we need now is an Everest Raptor and we’ll be completely happy!

Runners Up: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Lexus RX

FORD EVEREST
ENGINE: 2.0-litre biturbo diesel four or 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6
POWER: 154kW/500Nm or 184kW/600Nm
GEARBOX: 10-speed automatic, AWD with low-range
CONSUMPTION: 8.3-9.7l/100km
PRICE: $74,990-$89,990

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.