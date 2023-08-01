Cool or not: Range Rover restomod with 6.2-litre Chevy V8

Who doesn't love a good Range Rover restomod? The British SUV has lent itself well to iconic builds over the years, but we had yet to see something like this: Project Oliver Plaid from ECD Auto Design.

It's a take on a '90s Range Rover fused with a '70s-era body up top. This thing immediately pops, greeting you with Alpine Green - a familiar colour for those who lived through the grooviest decade.

"When a client returns to us for a second build, we're thrilled to work with them to bring their wildest fantasy to life - especially when they know everything we're capable of. Project Oliver Plaid pays homage to all the great 20th century Range Rover Classics before it - with the modern twist ECD specializes in," said Scott Wallace, Co-founder and CEO of ECD.

Oliver Plaid features a striking combination of nostalgic aesthetics and a rugged exterior. The restomod adds 16-inch polished wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, along with a front skid plate and a vintage roof rack.

The green theme continues inside with green plaid accenting tan Nappa leather seats, while green carpeting and floor mats round out the cabin's profile.

ECD Auto Design also fitted a modern, partially digital instrument cluster for a more convenient ride. It goes with a Blaupunkt Bremen SQR 46 DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB capabilities, pushing sound to Infinity Kappa speakers.

But perhaps the best part of this restomod is under the hood: a Chevrolet-sourced 6.2-litre LS3 V8 engine. With factory figures, that engine makes 320 kW and 576 Nm of torque. The Borla exhaust pipes will make sure that V8 sounds authentic.

ECD Auto Design has not revealed the pricing for this build, but the company does accept commissioned projects.

That said - do you find this restomod cool or not? Answer the poll below and help us decide!