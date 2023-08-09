Cool or not: $300k Porsche 997 restomod by Edit Automotive

Porsche restomods have been hot lately. Singer Vehicle Design comes to mind immediately with its Porsche 911 projects, but there's a new player in town: Edit Automotive.

The Prague-based company recently unveiled Edit g11, a restomod based on the sixth-generation Porsche 911 (aka Porsche 997).

From the mind of the designer and former Porsche ambassador Petr Novague, Edit g11 features a simple and minimalist design that aims to enhance the driver-car connection.

Edit Automotive says it chose this 911 generation over everything else as it's the last 911 to come without electric power steering (EPS). Only 99 units will become available, with the company accommodating any widebody 997, including Carrera 4, 4S, GTS, and 4 GTS.

Edit g11 adds lots of carbon fibre to the exterior, with the front end receiving a new bumper, air intakes, and darker LED headlights. Painted forged wheels are optional, coming unpainted by default. The rear features sleek, low-mounted LED taillights and a diffuser with a custom quad-exhaust setup.

Stepping inside, Edit g11 gets more premium upholstery, a revised dashboard, and an updated steering wheel. There's no digital instrument display or touchscreen infotainment here, but features included are air conditioning, heated seats, and traction control. Bluetooth and phone charging capabilities are optional.

Under the hood, the stock 997 packs a naturally aspirated 3.6-litre or 3.8-litre flat-six-cylinder engine with between 239 kW and 294 kW. The builders dismantle the power plant before fitting new IMS bearings and stainless steel cylinder liners.

Other notable features include new GT3-spec front disc brakes and Brembo callipers. Additional cost options include carbon-ceramic brakes and a limited-slip differential.

Edit g11 carries a starting price of €170,000 or around $306,000. That's more than the cost of some current Porsches. Edit Automotive says it will only build 99 units, with each example offering ample customisation for paint finish, exterior details, and interior colours and materials.

Petr Novague will reportedly be available to consult on each build, and each example will arrive with a distinctive plaque and a serial number to further signal its limited status.

This restomod looks a tad bit tamer than most other Porsche 911 projects, but that's not necessarily bad. We're sure Edit g11 will suit many with its retro-inspired cues and sheer simplicity. It also helps that it won the 2023 German Design Award.

So now we ask: is it cool or not?

Help us decide by voting in the poll below!