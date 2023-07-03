Confirmed: Toyota bZ4X to arrive in NZ in early 2024

It's official: the all-electric Toyota bZ4X is coming to New Zealand in 2024. Kiwis who have waited for this model since its global launch last year won't have to wait much longer, as it's set to arrive in local shores early next year.

Of course, this is Toyota's first full battery electric vehicle (BEV), but its pricier sibling, the Lexus RZ, just arrived in New Zealand showrooms in May. Both EVs run on the same e-TNGA platform, so we might have some idea of what to expect from the bZ4X.

For starters, it should make for a fun, easygoing drive. Steve Prangnell, Vice President of New Vehicles for Toyota New Zealand, said, "While it is packed with new technology, including our third-generation active safety systems, it drives like any other Toyota – you don’t have to learn a new way of driving or worry about how the software works. Just jump in the car and drive it with hardly any learning curve at all.”

The bZ4X, which looks about the same size as a RAV4, will come available in two variants for the Kiwi market: the front-wheel-drive (FWD) Pure and all-wheel-drive (AWD) Motion models. Both version carry a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack capable of charging from 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes at a 150-kW charging stations.

Toyota New Zealand is reportedly investing heavily in EV infrastructure and support, with EV chargers, technicians, and specialist staff all to be included in its 60 stores nationwide.

The company has yet to release full specs and pricing for the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, but it has disclosed that initial models will be limited. Interested customers should move soon to secure their example of this highly-anticipated EV.