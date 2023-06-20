Colin McRae's Subaru Impreza 22B STi will be up for auction

Everybody loves a good 22B. But this particular one is extra special, as it's the late, legendary Colin McRae's own model with chassis number 000/400. Yes, it's going up for auction as one of only three prototype 22Bs in existence.

As background, the Subaru Impreza 22B STi is a rare model produced in 1998. It commemorated the Japanese automaker's 40th anniversary and three-peat manufacturer's titles at the FIA World Rally Championship. Only 400 production units became available, along with 25 more examples for the UK and three prototypes. This McRae-owned vehicle is one prototype, with the two others belonging to another great rally driver, Nicky Grist, and Prodrive's David Lapworth.

The 22B features a roaring 2.2-liter engine that produces 257 kW at 6,000 RPM and 363 Nm of torque at 3,200 RPM. Compared to that period's Impreza, which has a redline of 8,000 RPM, this one has it at 7,000 RPM.

This limited edition release also features a wider body, bespoke fenders, a Bilstein suspension setup, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 235/40 ZR17 Pirelli P Zero tires. Of course, it's finished in a gorgeous Subaru-blue paint scheme.

Colin McRae's 22B will become available at auction in the UK at the Classic Sale at Silverstone Festival 2023 on 26 August. Considering another 22B sold for more than $300,000 USD in 2021, we think this one might fetch an even higher amount. So get your wallets ready, folks - this one will be a doozy.