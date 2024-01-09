Classic utes get electrified: Edison Motors offers retro EV conversions

Canadian company Edison Motors is revving up the nostalgia engine with its latest project: electric conversion kits for fuel-hungry classic utes. This innovative solution aims to breathe new life into beloved vehicles while tackling emissions concerns.

This isn't Edison's first foray into electrification. The company has already developed conversion kits for Class 8 trucks in North America, replacing the original powertrain with a diesel generator, battery pack, and electric motor. Now, they're bringing that expertise to many iconic utes.

Edison's kit ditches the original petrol-powered engine and transmission, replacing them with a potent electric powertrain. The heart of the system lies in one or two electric axles, generating 260kW or a monstrous 373kW, depending on your choice. A Caterpillar diesel engine acts as a range extender, feeding a 60kWh or 90kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack that powers the electric motors.

This setup translates to serious muscle: Edison boasts 10,846Nm of torque and a top speed of around 225km/h - making these classic utes true "torque monsters." To keep things tidy, Edison cleverly houses key control modules in a toolbox-inspired storage unit within the truck bed.

The beauty of Edison's kit lies in its versatility. It caters to a wide range of vintage utes, from square-body Chevys to iconic Ford F-Series trucks. Single-rear-wheel and dual options cater to different preferences, and while the company admits electric conversions on newer trucks are more complex, it doesn't rule them out entirely.

While the kit's price tag won't be pocket-friendly, Edison estimates it'll cost roughly half to one-third the price of a new pickup, depending on the ute and chosen options. Certified Edison dealers will handle installation and servicing, ensuring a smooth transition to electric power.

Edison Motors' electric conversion kit offers a compelling proposition for classic truck enthusiasts. It's a chance to preserve automotive heritage while embracing clean technology, all while enjoying the thrill of an electric powertrain. So, will these electrified "torque monsters" become a familiar sight on the road? Only time will tell, but one thing's certain: Edison Motors is revving up the future of classic trucks.