Classic cinema cars set to thrill at Webb's auction this December

Get ready for an electrifying experience at Webb's Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction, where a collection of cars with direct links to famous movie scenes is about to go under the hammer.

The spotlight is on vehicles reminiscent of those featured in iconic films such as Fast and Furious, Bullitt, For Your Eyes Only, and the one associated with James Dean's tragic fate. Set to take place on 3 December at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, the auction promises a riveting experience for car enthusiasts and cinephiles alike.

Bullitt's Legacy: The 1968 Shelby Mustang GT-H

A star attraction of the auction is the 1968 Shelby Mustang 350GT-H. This American muscle car, similar to the one Steve McQueen drove in "Bullitt," epitomises the cool, adrenaline-fueled spirit of the 1968 neo-noir action thriller. The film's groundbreaking car chase scene, which showcased McQueen's own driving skills, set a new benchmark for cinematic car chases.

This particular Mustang boasts a roaring V8 engine and an array of features like a factory roll bar and shoulder harness seat belts, all confirming its illustrious history. Perhaps that's why this vehicle has an estimated value between $190,000 to $220,000.

007 Style: The Citroen 2CV6 Special

Another gem is the 1986 Citroen 2CV6 Special, echoing the quirky vehicle driven by Roger Moore in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. Originally designed for modest rural transportation, the Citroen 2CV6 emerged as an unlikely hero in the action-packed chase scene of the film.

The model up for auction, having travelled from the UK to New Zealand, maintains its charm and rugged reliability, embodying a slice of cinematic and automotive history. It is expected to sell at auction for $30,000 to $40,000.

The Fast and the Furious: A JDM Icon

The auction also features a 1994 Toyota Supra Mark IV, a model celebrated in the 2001 movie The Fast and the Furious. Known for its performance and iconic status in the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), this Toyota Supra is a testament to the marque's engineering prowess.

The vehicle, one of only four of its kind delivered to New Zealand, has been extensively modified and maintained, boasting an impressive 447kW output. Interested fans better have $115,000 to $125,000 to shell out for this highly desirable Japanese sports car.

Remembering James Dean: The 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

Rounding off the auction's cinematic collection is a recreation of the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder, infamously associated with James Dean's untimely death. This replica, built by Vintage Motorcars in California, initially started as an electric vehicle before being transformed back to a petrol engine.

With new Porsche wheels, Michelin tyres, and an enhanced 1850cc engine, this car is ready for both show and go. The impressive replica is valued from $80,000 to $95,000.

A spectacle of automotive and film history

The auction, with a total estimated value of approximately $3 million, offers a range of vehicles from affordable to museum-quality. This includes a museum-quality SS1 (Jaguar), epitomising the diversity and historical significance of the vehicles on offer. It's not just an opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence but also a chance to connect with a rich tapestry of film history. For collectors and enthusiasts, this event promises a blend of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and high-octane excitement, encapsulating the spirit of both cinema and the open road.

This highly sought-after collection of cinematic-linked vehicles, available for viewing from 29 November, will go under the hammer at the Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia live auction at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau beginning at 2 p.m. on 3 December 2023.