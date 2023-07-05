We can't say exactly when, we can't say exactly how many and we can't say exactly how much: but the flagship Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is definitely a starter for New Zealand.

Here's the proof: this Z06, in full factory right-hand drive specification, was wheeled into a studio for media previews in Auckland on July 4 (Independence Day, get it?). The colour: Red Mist Metallic. The lighting: just very, very red.

This is a different car to that previewed in Australia recently. It's staying here, for more previews (unregistered) but will eventually find its way onto the road.

Think of the Z06 as a track-attack Corvette. It boasts a completely new hand-built 5.5-litre LT6 naturally aspirated V8 with an all-new flat-plane crankshaft design, allowing it to howl all the way to 8600rpm.

In American trim it makes 500kW/624Nm, although the right-hand drive cars are likely to be a little down on that figure due to different emissions equipment required for the UK (final outputs still to be announced). With that change comes quad pipes in place of the US car's centrally mounted exhausts. It'll still be well in excess of the NZ-spec Stingray's 369kW/637Nm.

Brakes are 370mm front and 380mm rear Brembo rotors. The Z06 has six-piston front callipers, compared to four-piston callipers on the Stingray.

It also wears the largest wheels ever available on a production Corvette: 20-inch forged aluminium Spider rims at the front and 21-inch at the rear.

“This new Z06 is indicative of what Corvette enthusiasts can expect from a MY24 Z06, as we will be offering 3LZ trim as standard,” says Greg Rowe, director, GM Specialty Vehicles.

“This includes a steering wheel beautified with carbon fibre, shift paddles made from carbon fibre, sueded microfibre on the upper interior trim, leather-wrapped interior door panels and instrument panel, as well as GT2 bucket seats with Napa leather upholstery and carbon fibre garnish.”

GMSV is promising more news on NZ pricing, specification and allocation later in July. The current Stingray 3LT is $185k.

The naturally aspirated Z06 will remain the purists' Corvette of choice for a long time, but it won't always be the fastest. The 482kW E-Ray AWD hybrid is also a starter for NZ, albeit not likely until 2025: it's down on power compared with Z06 but with 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds thanks to electric power on the front axle, even faster.

There's also a Corvette ZR1 in the the works for the US, with a turbocharged version of the Z06 engine that could make nearly 600kW. But naturally aspirated still rules, right?