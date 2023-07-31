The all-new 2024 Mitsubishi Triton has officially debuted. While the new mid-size ute has generated plenty of buzz globally, Mitsubishi ramped up even more excitement with a series of customised Tritons at the launch event in Thailand.

The new Triton could be a hobbyist's dream, as Mitsubishi (at least in Thailand) will make a wide selection of accessories available. Options like the "Trail Package" are already visible on the brand's local website, including a sports bar, side steps, fender extensions, and more.

But what Mitsubishi showed us at the launch event is a more extreme preview of what Triton can look like. Among the showstoppers is a mad sport truck, which uses a single-cab layout with a wide body kit, carbon fibre elements, and aerodynamic extensions.

It also comes with side skirts, a bold front splitter, roof-mounted spoiler, vented fenders, and five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Advan tires.

Other additions seen on different models include a bull bar, snorkel, additional LEDs, roof-mounted tent, and rear bed extensions.

Full specs and pricing have are yet unrevealed, but we know that Triton packs a newly developed 2.4-litre diesel four-cylinder mill. It delivers 150 kW and 470 Nm of torque and pairs with either a six-speed automatic transmission or a hift-by-wire six-speed manual gearbox.

Triton also carries an all-new look that evokes ruggedness and utility, with split LED headlights and T-shaped taillights coming in standard. The ute als hasthe latest advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and more.

Kiwis who can't wait to get their hands on Triton will be pleased to know that the mid-size ute is officially arriving in New Zealand, most likely in 2024.