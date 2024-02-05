Cheaper than Atto 3: BYD reveals $23k Yuan Up electric SUV

BYD has unveiled the latest addition to its growing electric vehicle (EV) portfolio - the ultra-affordable Yuan Up.

This compact SUV, which comes hot on the heels of the successful Atto 3, is poised to make a significant impact in its segment.

With its eye-catching design and inexpensive pricing, the Yuan Up primarily targets a younger demographic, promising both style and efficiency.

Design and dimensions

The Yuan Up adopts BYD's unique Dragon Face design language, offering a slightly more rugged aesthetic compared to Atto 3.

The vehicle measures 4310mm in length, 1830mm in width, and stands 1675 mm tall, resting on a 2620 mm wheelbase.

Notably, the Yuan Up features angular headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), complemented by a lower bumper finished in black, featuring two small air inlets.

From the side, the highlights include short front and rear overhangs, a distinctive roofline, thick D-pillars, and a compact rear window.

Additional design elements include flush door handles, black fenders, and rocker panels. The rear gets an LED light bar, intricate taillights, and a silver diffuser, adding to its modern appeal.

Inside, the Yuan Up boasts a relatively spacious cabin composed primarily of plastic, although that's to be expected at this price point. The suede accents help give the vehicle a more premium appearance.



The five-seat cabin also features stitched seats with an intricate pattern, an expansive panoramic sunroof, and a pair of massive digital displays, with the centre screen presumably rotatable from landscape to portrait (and vice versa), as with BYD's other offerings.

Performance

According to Car News China, BYD offers the Yuan Up with two electric motor options: a modest 70kW unit and a more robust 130kW motor, similar to the choices available for the Dolphin hatchback.

Buyers can also choose between two battery packs: a 32kWh pack and a larger 45.1kWh pack. The vehicle's range varies between 301 to 401km.

Pricing and market availability

With a starting price of approximately ¥100,000 (around $23,000), the BYD Yuan Up becomes a real option in the entry-level compact electric SUV market. It is also notably cheaper than Atto 3, which starts at $56,990 for the Standard 50kWh model.

This pricing strategy will likely appeal to budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable and stylish EV.

However, the model has so far only been confirmed for its home market, with plans for international markets currently unknown.

Do you think BYD Auto NZ should offer the Yuan Up in the country? Answer the poll below and let us know!