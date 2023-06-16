ChatGPT will be available in select Mercedes-Benz vehicles

There's no denying that generative AI giant ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since launching in late 2022. Used by anyone from students to industry pros, its rise has perhaps raised as many questions as its near-human-level answers.

Now Mercedes-Benz is among the first auto manufacturers to get in on the ChatGPT hype train, announcing a new partnership with Microsoft that unlocks AI capabilities in its latest vehicles.

Mercedes says the optional beta programme will be open in the United States starting this week, with signups available directly on the "Mercedes me" smartphone app. Owners can also use an in-vehicle voice command (“Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”) to activate ChatGPT.

As a caveat, the new feature will only be available for vehicles equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system. That means Mercedes vehicles sold before 2018 are not compatible.

But what exactly does ChatGPT bring to the table for compatible vehicles? Mercedes says the tech will leverage its existing MBUX voice assistant to produce a more lifelike user experience. With the beta programme, users can engage in conversations with their voice assistant, and it will respond in the way ChatGPT usually does.

Whether acting as a tour guide for your next destination or answering a complex question about human nature, ChatGPT in Mercedes vehicles might make for an entertaining companion.

There's no word yet on the beta programme expanding to other countries or becoming a standard feature in all MBUX-equipped vehicles down the line, so stay tuned for more information.